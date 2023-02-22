New council member sworn in

AUBURN – Emily Prosser became the newest member of the Auburn City Council Tuesday.
Earlier this month, she was selected by a Democratic Party caucus to complete the remaining term of the District 5 seat. Prosser succeeds the late Mike Walter, who passed away Jan. 28 at the age of 76.
Several well-wishers watched as Prosser was sworn into office by Mayor Mike Ley. District 5 covers the southwest portion of the city.
In a phone interview earlier this month, Prosser said she wants to continue some of the things Walter was passionate about during his time on the council, including maintaining wetlands.
Tuesday, the council passed the second reading of a resolution honoring Walter’s memory and service to the residents of Auburn.
Council member Kevin Webb asked about progress of naming the wetlands beyond Touring Drive, south of 15th Street in Walter’s memory, as he successfully petitioned city officials not to develop that area. City Attorney Erik Weber answered in the affirmative.
Later, city officials discussed whether to post ideas for residents to offer suggestions for the official naming on the city’s website.
With several Tri Kappa members present, Ley read a resolution proclaiming Feb. 20-25 as Tri Kappa Week in Auburn.
Matt Riehm, president of Auburn Professional Firefighters Local 2454, thanked the city council for approving longevity pay in the 2023 budget for Auburn’s firefighters. Local 2454 has 20 members.
“Every year, the state pension board releases a list of certified pensions in the 1977 fund, which is the pension fund that the Auburn Fire Department is part of,” Riehm said.
“In 2022, we were at the bottom of page three out of five. I am very proud and honored to say that in 2023, we have moved up to the middle of page two
“Again, a very substantial benefit for the fire department, and it is because of you and the actions you took to implement longevity for us,” Riehm told the council.
In 2021, Riehm said he studied how Auburn compared with 12 other departments with paid firefighters in a 50-mile radius.
On that list, he said Auburn’s pension base ranked 10th. Today, the fire department’s base has risen to third of those departments.
“It is my firm belief with the added longevity to the department that Auburn becomes a very desirable place to stay employed as well as a very enticing benefit for future employees to be employed by the Auburn Fire Department,” Riehm stated.
After some discussion, council members decided to invite the public to offer opinions whether or not to allow chickens to be raised within the municipal limits.
Ley and several council members said they have received calls from the public both for and against.
The council’s next meeting is March 7.
