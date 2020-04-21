BUTLER — Mark Heffelfinger’s retirement from law enforcement didn’t last long.
Heffelfinger, who retired from the Indiana State Police 16 months ago, will lead the Butler Police Department beginning May 1.
“I think it just turned into a long vacation,” Heffelfinger said as he was introduced to a small gathering at Butler City Hall and to city officials listening by phone.
Heffelfinger, 64, follows Police Chief Jim Nichols, who is retiring after 23 years with the Butler department, including the last 13 as chief. Nichols’ last day will be April 30.
Mayor Mike Hartman made the announcement near the conclusion of Monday’s City Council meeting.
“Back in 1984, I worked for the Butler City Police Department for a little less than a year, and prior to that, five years with the sheriff’s department and then 34 years with the state police,” Heffelfinger said.
“I’m happy to be here. I think it’s going to be interesting, and it’s going to be fun,” he said. “I plan on doing my best.”
Heffelfinger, a 1974 Eastside High School graduate, was a patrolman with the Butler Police Department from January to June 1984. He became a state trooper that November, when he was assigned to the Lowell District in the northwest part of the state until 1994.
He was assigned to the Fort Wayne District in 1994, where he worked as a trooper, detective, crime scene investigator and later became a supervisor in the laboratory division. Since February 2019, Heffelfinger has served as a consultant with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Nichols, 57, said he will be moving to Florida, where he anticipates pursing another career in law enforcement, either in patrol or detective work. He plans to work another 10 years before retiring completely.
“It’s kind of bittersweet leaving,” he said after the meeting. “Part of me doesn’t want to leave. I’d like to stay and continue. The other part of me is glad. I’ve completed my journey here, and I’ll be moving on to other opportunities and starting a new life down in Florida.”
In April 2018, Nichols and Patrolman Adam Watts were recognized along with five citizens for their efforts in rescuing a woman from the second floor of a burning Butler building in a January fire. Nichols was also instrumental in launching the popular Butler Night Out event, where police officers and citizens gather in a local park for a cookout, games and activities. For several years, Butler officers worked with children and their parents in the “Shop with a Cop” program.
“Congratulations on your retirement,” Hartman told Nichols. “We will get you back here next month, hopefully with the COVID-19 stay-at-home order lifted. I think it would be unfair to let him walk out the door after tonight’s meeting and this be the last time he sees any of us.
“We hope to get him back here next month where we can officially, one-on-one, thank him for his service to the community for all these years and do a proper send-off.”
