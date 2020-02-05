Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.