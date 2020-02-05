RIVERVIEW, Florida — Auburn native Kristi McCart, 31, has advanced to the third week of “The Biggest Loser” reality show on the USA Network.
Tuesday night’s episode revealed that McCart lost 8 pounds in the competition’s second week to reach a weight of 245, after losing 11 pounds in the first week.
McCart lost 3.16% of her weight in week two.
The contest began with 12 contestants, with one entrant to be eliminated each week.
McCart is a 2006 graduate of DeKalb High School, where she was a cheerleader and athlete.
