GARRETT — A Garrett woman received a 16-year sentence Tuesday for the aggravated battery of her husband, who was found dead in his bed.
Michelle Converset of the 1100 block of South Franklin Street, pleaded guilty to the Level 3 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Judge Adam Squiller accepted the agreement Tuesday and sentenced Converset to 16 years, with 14 years to be served in prison and two years suspended, as called for by the agreement. With credit for time served while the case was pending and other potential credits, Converset will get out of prison in about 10 years, the court heard.
As part of the agreement, a more serious charge of murder, a felony, was dismissed, along with a separate case involving charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
At a hearing in February, Converset admitted that on May 23, 2020, she inflicted injury on David Converset that created a substantial risk of death or protracted loss or impairment of the function of a bodily member or organ.
A police affidavit of probable cause also was submitted to support Converset’s guilty plea.
According to the affidavit, Converset admitted getting into a physical altercation with her husband in the evening hours of May 23, 2020. She told police that she went at Mr. Converset and kicked him in the chest, knocking him over. She told police she pushed him, and he fell into a chair and the edge of the wall, the affidavit said.
She admitted to striking Mr. Converset multiple times in the back with various objects and later found Mr. Converset deceased in his bed the next morning, police said in the affidavit.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Mr. Converset’s son, Jacob Converset, recalled what he described as Michelle Converset’s lack of feeling and empathy toward Mr. Converset’s death.
He spoke of Michelle Converset as having an affair and as having chances to leave, but she did not.
“You’ve taken a son, brother and my father,” he told Converset.
He said his future children will never see their “Grandpa Converset.” Telephone calls with him are gone, as is the future, he added, because of her “self-serving, callous actions.”
“I hope you go on to have the future you deserve,” he added.
Mr. Converset’s sister, Rachel Stickler, also offered a victim impact statement during Tuesday’s hearing.
“You took David from us when you knew how much he loved us and how he would protect us,” she said.
“You could have left, but you didn’t … You could have told the truth and you didn’t. You could have ended this for so many of us. You put David’s family through Hell and your family through Hell for almost two years,” she said, referring to the time that has passed since Mr. Converset’s death.
“You were his everything. He would have done anything for you. All that mattered to him was you,” she said.
“You crushed his spirit then crushed the breath and life out of him.”
Sentencing Converset, Squiller said she has caused a tremendous amount of pain and sorrow.
He said he has seen no acceptance of responsibility and minimal remorse.
“It’s clear that this crime was totally senseless and highly preventable,” Squiller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.