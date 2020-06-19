FORT WAYNE — The 19th annual Tapestry program, presented by Purdue University Fort Wayne and Parkview Health, will be a whole new experience this year.
Among several changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that event organizers already had made, the latest changes, announced Thursday, are designed to shift many of the gathering’s most popular activities from the meeting rooms and banquet hall at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum to the computer screens of confirmed participants and anyone else who wants to support the program.
“As a necessary measure to keep everyone safe, we have decided to transition Tapestry 2020 from an ‘in-person’ event to an online format,” said Kim Boyce, Tapestry project manager for Purdue Fort Wayne. “While we are still dedicated to raising funds for health sciences scholarships at Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne, an online format will keep everyone healthy and safe.”
The virtual event will begin with a week-long preview of the annual auction online from Aug. 17-23. Bidding will take place Aug. 24-28.
Since its inception in 2002, Tapestry has raised more than $1 million and awarded 101 health sciences scholarships.
While Tapestry is unable to provide the keynote speaker Ashley Judd and the wide variety of breakout sessions, there still will be an opportunity to support scholarships for those students.
“It is more important than ever that we continue our mission,” said Boyce. What makes our 2020 event even more unique is now anyone can attend virtually, not just the 1,600 original ticket holders.”
The new event schedule looks like this:
• Aug. 17–23: Sneak Peek preview of online auction items.
• Aug. 24–28: Shop Tapestry Week.
The virtual event kicks off Aug. 24 with the video presentation of the 2020 scholarship recipients.
There will be week-long promotions for the community to support Tapestry sponsors and shop local.
People can view links to shop the work of artisans who are typically at Tapestry and bid on online auction items using the OneCause app.
Tapestry virtual activities conclude Aug. 28 at 5 p.m.
Complete details of the event may be found on the Tapestry website. For more information, contact Kim Boyce at tapestry@pfw.edu.
