AUBURN — Just in time for Christmas and snow, the Auburn Street Department has added three shiny, red, new dump trucks to its fleet.
Street Superintendent Bill Brandon’s presents won’t fit under a tree. They include two, massive trucks of 39,000 pounds apiece that arrived this month and a 26,000 pound version delivered earlier this year.
The new trucks replace models built in 1991 and 1994, and Brandon expects to get equal longevity.
“I see these lasting probably 25 (years) anyway. They just built them so much better, and nicer and longer-lasting,” he said Wednesday about the new trucks.
Among their improved features is an underbelly scraper blade, which means the staff won’t have to attach large front plows in every situation.
With the underbelly blades, Brandon said, “If you’ve ice pack on the road, you’ve got enough down-pressure that you can peel that ice pack off and then salt behind yourself. It’ll do a lot better cleanup … and hopefully help on our quantities of salt that we use.”
He added, “They have stainless steel beds, which far outlast the painted steel beds.” The trucks also come equipped with electronic controls for salting and sanding.
The larger trucks cost $154,376 apiece, with a $115,768 price for the smaller model. It took a year from order to delivery.
Two more of the large trucks are expected to arrive in January.
“Mayor Ley’s real adamant about having nice stuff,” Brandon said about Mayor Mike Ley.
“Our intention is to keep the fleet of vehicles and our equipment up to par, and get a good use, life, out of it. We want to have good equipment so we can do a good, timely, efficient job for the citizens,” Ley said.
The mayor had even more good news for Brandon and his crew.
“Our plan, as soon as we can make it happen, is to relocate to a new campus,” Ley said about the Street Department. “Hopefully, we can find that property in 2021 and begin the process.”
The department’s current home on Ensley Avenue covers 4.5 acres. The ideal new location would have 11 acres, with a building for outside salt storage shed and room to grow, Brandon said.
“Acreage of that size or close to that will allow us to expand in decades,” Ley said.
