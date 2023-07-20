AUBURN — Work on developing a nature trail at the Spencerville Covered Bridge is progressing, the DeKalb County Commissioners heard Monday.
Spencerville Covered Bridge Association representatives Mary Diehl and Bob Wilder attended Monday’s commissioners’ meeting to provide an update on the project, which will create a loop between the covered bridge and the newer bridge to the south on C.R. 68 in Spencerville.
“We’ve been working on the trail but it’s not open or anything yet,” Diehl said.
In the coming days, an individual will be taking inventory of native plants at the trail, as well as invasive plants.
Diehl said the Indiana Department of Natural Resources does not want parking at the trail to impede parking for boaters at the DNR site at the area.
“We want to utilize the parking that we have at the bridge for the trail,” Diehl said.
She explained that the bridge association wants to install stairs on the west side of the bridge to access the trail. The Garrett High School building trades class is willing to partner with the association to build the stairs, she added.
Diehl and the commissioners discussed accessibility to the trail for those who may not be able to physically walk on it.
“To appease some people — we have a big following on the bridge page — even if I’m just posting photos of the trail, that people have access, they still have access, even if they can’t walk it, or physically able to get on the trail, they still have a way to see what we have to offer on the trail,” Diehl said.
“Photos of native plants, a photo of a sign that has some educational things on it. If those are posted somewhere, in public, for people to see … we can offer that, which would meet the requirement of accessibility for certain people.”
DeKalb County Highway Department Superintendent Ben Parker noted there also is an Americans with Disabilities Act access point, which could be identified with a sign, if necessary.
The commissioners’ attorney, Andrew Kruse, said he would check into any ADA requirements that may need to be addressed.
Parker, the commissioners and Diehl also acknowledged the need to ensure the steps are kept clear to avoid slips.
“We have tens of thousands of visitors out there a year and what they are currently doing is going down a rocky bank. They are already accessing these areas. They’re climbing over guard rails, so I think offering these stairs would actually be a safer alternative to what we currently have going on,” Diehl said.
The commissioners authorized the bridge association to proceed with the steps.
Signage displaying trail rules has been ordered and the design of a historical interpretative sign is almost complete, Diehl told the commissioners.
The interpretative sign will be placed at the mill race on the trail. It is hoped it will be in place by the bridge’s 150th anniversary celebration planned for Sept. 16, Diehl said.
A traffic study at the covered bridge showed an average of 157 vehicles crossed the bridge each day from Tuesday, May 30, to Thursday, June 1, Diehl added.
Also Monday, DeKalb County Council on Aging executive director Tracy Bell provided a second-quarter report for the DeKalb Area Rural Transit program.
Bell told the commissioners the two new low-floor minivans that had been ordered have arrived. Two of the agency’s low-floor minivans will be sold in exchange for the new vehicles.
“We were pretty excited when those got delivered, with all the nice new updated push-button doors. It’s going to make life a lot easier for some of the drivers. The side doors are all automatic. It already has the back-up cameras and everything in it, so that was fantastic,” she added.
Bell said when she is ready to sell the minivans that are being replaced, she will bring it to the attention of the commissioners.
Bell also reported that three DART drivers have retired.
“We’re down to about 12 drivers right now,” she said.
Bell said DART’s compliance review with the Indiana Department of Transportation is scheduled for July 26.
She reported income in fares for the quarter from April through June totaled $21,039. The agency received a sales tax rebate of $699.
The commissioners appointed John Kruse to the DeKalb County Airport Authority board. He will fill a vacancy left by Bob Patterson who passed away recently.
