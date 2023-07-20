Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.