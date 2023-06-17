AUBURN — Wooden elevated garden boxes in the Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street summer art exhibit are set out on sidewalks around downtown Auburn.
“Elevate Summer” features 20 garden boxes built by Craig Presley of 4 Quarter Wood Products, Pleasant Lake.
Area artists have decorated the boxes with unique designs featuring different themes.
The TLC Early Learning Friday class with Stephanie James designed a box with interactive features with "Seasons Change."
The box is painted with images of nature and wildlife, as well as other embellishments representing worms and other insects, along with a colorful plant.
An "I Spy Seek and Find" game is included with the box, with clues to find specific features of the box.
Artist Alisha Getts also created an interactive piece with her garden box, "Dino 'Eggs' Avation." Decorated with paintings of dinosaurs, visitors are invited to lift the lid of the box and participate in a "Dino Dig" that includes finding bones and breaking open a "dinosaur fossil egg."
The exhibit officially kicked off with an artist reception on Monday. This weekend, plaques noting the work title, artist and sponsor, will be affixed to the boxes. The display will run through Labor Day.
The exhibit is the 14th outdoor art exhibit that has been presented. As with previous exhibits, the benches are placed in the downtown Auburn business district. The exhibit is sponsored by area individuals and businesses.
The public is invited to take a self-guided walking tour of downtown Auburn to enjoy the boxes, along with the picturesque DeKalb County Courthouse square.
Cash awards will be presented at the end of the exhibit. The University of Saint Francis Art Department will select its choices for the top three elevated garden boxes based on artistic criteria.
Members of the public are invited to select their three favorite garden boxes, with scores combined with the university’s scoring to determine the top three boxes.
All boxes will be available for purchase at the Elevate Summer annual fundraising dinner and auction in September. Proceeds from the event are used to fund future summer art exhibits and other events and activities throughout the year in downtown Auburn.
Titles, artists and sponsors in this year’s summer art exhibit are:
• “Celestial Gardens” by Madison Boettcher, sponsored by Leeward Renewable Energy;
• “Strawberries in the Park” by Paige Marks, sponsored by David Clark Real Estate;
• “Garden Visitors” by Jody Prokupek, sponsored by 9th Street Brew;
• “Back to Basics” by Josh Lehman, sponsored by Beacon Credit Union;
• “Beauty Within, Beauty Without” by Kelly Bremer, sponsored by Zeedyk Tree Service;
• “Seeing Spots” by Bethany Cummins, sponsored by the Garrett Museum of Art;
• “A Discovery to Dig Up” by Jessica and Shaun Greene, sponsored by Community Foundation DeKalb County;
• “Gnome Homes” by Abigail Garman, sponsored by the Auburn Arts Commission;
• “Sun and Moon” by Tia Hackbush, sponsored by Byler Lane Winery;
• “Seasons Change” by TLC Early Learning Friday Class with Stephanie James, sponsored by The Deli at Sixth & Main;
• “Groovy Baby” by Katline Cook, sponsored by The Olvie Twist, Inc.;
• “Dino ‘Eggs’ Avation” by Alisha Getts, sponsored by The Garden Gate Nursery;
• “Let Them Be” by Michaele Marks, sponsored by Jimelle Flooring, Inc.;
• “Gnome Worry, Bee Happy” by Audrey Donat, sponsored by Randa Community Fund, Community Foundation DeKalb County;
• “Down the Rabbit Hole” by Kathy Minnich, sponsored by the Auburn Police Department;
• “Ode to Vincent” by John Logan Platt III, sponsored by the Kelso and Margaret Davis Community Fund, Community Foundation DeKalb County;
• “Grapevine Delights” by Sandy Cisco, sponsored by The Star;
• “Someday My Prince Will Come” by Shellie Bellinger, sponsored by Open Door Rentals;
• “Fabel Forrest” by Allie Dillinger, sponsored by Kim’s Korner Music & More; and
• “Out of Thyme” by John L. Platt IV, sponsored by Auburn Moose Family Center.
