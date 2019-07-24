AUBURN — One driver was injured in a collision Tuesday at 2:18 p.m. at Van Buren and 11th streets, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Morgan Wilson, 28, of Auburn was treated at the scene for minor injuries to her arm and shoulder, a report said.
Police said Lacrisha Leins, 41, of Auburn was driving west on 11th Street in a 2003 Ford Explorer. She told police she did not see Wilson’s 2018 Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound on Van Buren Street and struck it in the driver’s side. The Equinox spun 180 degrees, and its airbags deployed.
Police estimated combined damage to the vehicles of $10,000 to $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.