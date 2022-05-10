BUTLER — Local law enforcement agencies responded to Butler’s South Side Park shortly before 6:58 p.m. Monday night for a call of shots fired.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said upon his officer’s arrival, a dozen or more kids were fleeing from the park.
Heffelfinger said officer Adam Watts was told the incident started when “someone threatened to beat someone else up.”
“In the process, a juvenile retrieved a gun, and fired shots in the air to scare off the would-be attackers,” he said.
Officers from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police assisted Watts at the scene. No injuries were reported and no other details are available at this time.
The incident is the second in as many weeks. On May 1, officers from the Indiana State Police arrested an Auburn man Michael Hostetler after shots were fired in the 200 block of North Broadway.
No injuries were reported in that incident either. Hostetler faces preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony.
