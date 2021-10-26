MUNCIE — The musical story of three young men growing up in Auburn comes back home to Indiana next week.
“Forever Young” will take the stage at Emens Auditorium, on the Ball State University campus in Muncie, Thursday, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at bsu.edu/web/emens.
The musical revue describes how brothers Josh and Justin Sassanella and their friend, Evan Bosworth, discovered a vinyl record collection in the Sassanellas’ basement, and it inspired their careers in music and theater.
“Forever Young” features their personal stories set to the hit songs of Billy Joel, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Styx, Queen, Michael Jackson and more.
The show made its debut in 2015, played for several years at a theater in Branson, Missouri, and began touring nationwide, including a stop at the Embassy Theatre of Fort Wayne in 2018.
“We had so many bookings for 2020. We were setting up to do really, really well in 2020,” before COVID-19 forced cancellations, Josh Sassanella said.
The show finally returned to theaters in last month, with nine performances in Kansas, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky.
“We were one of the first productions shows that these theaters had, and it was so great to get out and actually get to sing and dance for people. They were so hungry for it,” Sassanella said.
“Getting out in September really became that reminder that what we’re doing — we still feel like it’s important,” he said. “People need to remember that in a world that’s so divisive, music really does bring everybody together.”
Sassanella believes the show can regain the momentum it was gaining before the pandemic.
“Our having a relatively small operation makes us safer to tour, because the theater doesn’t have to worry about 40 actors and crew coming in, when we travel with eight people,” he said. “It really gives me hope for getting ‘Forever Young’ back to where we were.”
When health conditions are right, “Forever Young” also features a cast that performs on cruise ships.
Although he has not been on this fall’s tour so far, Justin Sassanella will join the cast for the Muncie show. He will take a break from his current role as Elwood Blues in a Blues Brothers act performing at Branson.
Original cast member and co-writer Bosworth no longer is involved with the show, which features a cast of five.
Josh Sassanella has begun a new career as owner of a Broadway talent agency, but he is taking time to perform in “Forever Young” this fall.
After two decades that included roles on Broadway, as well as writing and producing shows, “being an agent might be the perfect job for me, because I have an interesting viewpoint into a lot of angles,” Sassanella said.
He took over the Ann Steele Agency last year, following the death of its founder, who had been Sassanella’s personal agent. He had assisted her for several years, and now he is a fully franchised agent for performers on Broadway and in regional theaters, television and film.
“It’s really fun and exciting, … every day is different and every day is really, really fun,” Sassanella said.
“I still get to do everything,” he said, such as “Forever Young” shows and continuing to develop his project for a musical on the story of assassin Lee Harvey Oswald and his widow in the aftermath.
“That’s really my heart and my love, but … my survival job happens to be awesome and in the industry that I love. My hobby and my joy is still the writing and producing.”
During a recent show in Illinois, looking around the “Forever Young” set that recreates his family’s basement, Sassanella said he reflected on the unexpected paths of his career, thinking, “That makes me remember where it all started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.