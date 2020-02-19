AUBURN — The Auburn Tree Commission is spreading its branches.
An ordinance expanding the commission from five to seven members won approval from the Auburn Common Council at its meeting Tuesday evening in City Hall.
The commission currently is dormant and has only two members on its roster. New Mayor Mike Ley intends to reactivate the commission.
The ordinance allows Ley to appoint five of the commission’s seven members. They would serve four-year terms, with at least one term expiring each year, and receive no compensation.
To complete the roster of seven members, the city parks and street superintendents each will appoint one member or serve on the commission themselves.
The commission’s job, according to the ordinance, is “the care, preservation, pruning, planning, replanting, removal or disposition of trees and shrubs in parks, along streets and in other public areas.”
At the Feb. 4 council meeting, Ley said his vision is “to fly over this town at 20,000 feet and not see the city — that we would have enough tree canopy within our limits to make it hard to identify ‘Where’s our city?’”
After the council created the Tree Commission, Councilman Kevin Webb proposed repealing ordinances that call for two currently inactive city agencies — the Auburn Housing Authority and the Information Technology Technical Committee, which has 14 members according to its ordinance.
The council voted to send Webb’s proposal to its Ordinance and Resolutions Committee for review.
The Housing Authority was created some 40 years ago to oversee the building of Wesley Park Apartments for senior citizens on the city’s east side.
During approval of expenditures, Councilman Mike Walter objected to spending tax dollars for the police department’s chaplain.
“It is perfectly reasonable to maintain a chaplaincy, but you’re going to have to use private funds to do it,” Walter argued. Webb and Councilman Mike Watson disagreed, saying expenses for the chaplain are legitimate. The full council approved the spending.
The council heard from a citizen who asked for more details about past usage levels in his city water bill. Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller said the city is in the process of revising water bills.
The citizen also complained about the traffic signal at Wayne Street and Auburn Drive on the city’s south side. He said the signal has a longer green status for traffic on Wayne Street, but he believes there is more traffic on Auburn Drive. He proposed a signal that would be activated by traffic.
Councilman Jim Finchum said he thinks Wayne Street has more traffic, but the council will ask the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety to investigate.
