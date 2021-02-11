AUBURN — Infrastructure contracts worth $1.75 million were awarded Thursday by the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety.
They include a water main installation and two street resurfacing projects.
Crosby Excavating Inc. of Fort Wayne was awarded the southwest water main improvement project for its low bid of $1,254,571.
The work will include replacing water mains under 15th Street from Phillip Street to Union Street, with connecting segments to the Fulton Street water tower on the city’s west side.
A new, 12-inch water main will replace smaller, much older mains ranging in size from 4 to 14 inches, said city water superintendent Randy Harvey. The line has been the site of numerous breaks in recent years.
The amount of the bid allowed the project to street an additional two blocks from Main Street to Union Street, Harvey said.
The contract calls for substantial completion by Sept. 24, in time for the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, when 15th Street sees heavy traffic while 7th Street is closed.
Harvey said traffic flow on 15th Street will be maintained at almost all times during the project.
Also this year, Dixon Engineering will drain and inspect the Fulton Street water tower for the first time since 2014.
Two street projects awarded Thursday will use matching funds from the state’s Community Crossing grant program.
Brooks Construction’s bid of $321,291 won a contract to mill and resurface the pavement on South Grandstaff Drive.
For its bid of $170,535 API construction was awarded a contract to mill and resurface Hunters Glen on the city’s east side.
Electric utility superintendent Chris Schweitzer revealed plans to build a three-phase power line along C.R. 19 on the city’s far west edge. He said it will provide greater reliability for The Home Depot store and nearby businesses.
Schweitzer received approval to hire the ACES power consulting firm to manage a new demand response program. It will enable the city’s largest electricity customers to receive discounts for curtailing power consumption on short notice during peak usage, if they choose to participate.
Schweitzer reported that the city’s spring electricity price tracker is likely to adjust prices downward by about 5% for energy and 2.5% for demand due to strong sales.
Mayor Mike Ley took time to give recognition during the meeting.
Ley told street superintendent Bill Brandon that the community appreciates his department’s work in removing snow from streets.
Ley also gave praise to his fellow Board of Works members, Herb Horrom and Danny McAfee, for their advance work in studying agenda items and communicating with department heads.
“You put in 10 times more effort behind the scenes than you do in these meetings,” Ley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.