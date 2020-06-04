AUBURN — “Let’s find common ground thru Jesus.”
“Empathy is a virtue not a weakness.”
“Love Wins.”
Those were just some of the messages echoed on signs displayed by a group of people who lined the sidewalk on the north side of the DeKalb County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, peacefully advocating racial justice and equality for all.
About a dozen people assembled at the beginning of the demonstration around 2 p.m. That number had grown to about 40 by 3:30 p.m. The death of George Floyd during his arrest by Minneapolis police on May 25 has sparked protests in cities across the nation.
Many drivers honked their horns in apparent support of the group as they drove their vehicles along 7th Street.
Thursday’s gathering in Auburn came together after another peaceful protest that had been announced earlier this week was postponed due to reported threats and organizers saying they need more time to prepare.
Nikki Brown Rice, associate pastor at the Auburn First United Methodist Church, said a few people who had been following the postponed event decided to come downtown and share their messages.
Brown Rice held up a sign with the words of Austin Channing Brown: “You can’t choose justice and the status quo.” Channing Brown is a writer, speaker and practitioner who helps schools, nonprofits, and religious organizations practice genuine inclusion.
Brown Rice said she and others are working to get community leaders and faith leaders to come together to work for anti-racism that will be long-term through change.
“It affects all of us, even if in Auburn it’s different,” Brown Rice said.
Another protester, who identified himself as a concerned citizen, held a pole with the American flag displayed upside-down, indicating a “state of distress.”
“(Floyd) is a symbol of the racial injustice that prevails across this country,” he said.
“I just want people to know everyone is equal. We shouldn’t build a country on hate,” said another protester.
Auburn First United Methodist Church Youth Director Wayne Peterson Stephan attended Thursday’s protest with a sign that stated, “I see you. I hear you. I stand with you. Black lives matter.”
“As a person of faith, I think it’s important that we stand for justice and with people who’ve been marginalized and fight for equality for everyone,” Peterson Stephan said.
