AUBURN — A couple traveled from their home in Maryland to attend the RM Auctions Auburn Fall sale this weekend with their eye on something specific.
A 1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda Convertible.
Saturday they did not walk away empty handed after placing the winning bid of $133,000 on the vehicle, which they will add to their collection of more than 20 Mopar autos.
“We came from Maryland to buy this car,” said the woman, who wished to remain anonymous. “It’s our first time here.”
With the bidder’s fee added to the sale price, the couple paid a total of $150,000 — the amount they were hoping not to exceed.
Offered from the RPM Collection, the vehicle reportedly was the last Barracuda convertible built and is said to have been assembled on June 22, 1971. It features paint work in “snow white” and upholstery in orange vinyl.
The couple agreed they likely will take the car, which they view as an investment, out for Sunday drives.
Sales appeared solid Saturday, as reserve prices were lifted and other vehicles were offered at no reserve.
After the reserve price was lifted, a 2005 Ford GT with an estimated value of $300,000-$350,000 sold for $265,000. A 1979 De Tomaso Mangusta with an estimated value of $200,000-$250,000 was offered at no reserve and attracted a high bid of $195,000. A bid of $102,500 secured the sale of a 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster. The vehicle had an estimated value of $110,000-$130,000 and was offered for sale at no reserve.
Bidding on a 1957 Chevrolet “Big Brake & Airbox” model closed at $300,000, but fell short of the amount required for a sale. The vehicle has an estimated value of $400,000-$500,000. Offered from the Jim Mangione Collection, the vehicle came equipped with “Airbox” cold-air intake and “Big Brake” package, the auctioneer told the crowd. Only 1,040 of the 1957 Corvettes were built with fuel injection, and only 43 were ordered with the “Airbox.”
Bidding picked up on a 1923 Duesenberg Model A Sport Touring when the reserve was listed, resulting in a final sale price of $170,000. The vehicle is Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club Certified Category 1, the auctioneer said.
A racing video was used to prelude bidding on a 2012 McLaren MP4-12C GT3 but did not entice a sale, with bidding closing at $130,000, below the vehicle’s estimated value of $160,000-$190,000.
Chuck Slaughterbeck traveled to the auction from Michigan with his boss, Steven Hanks, who owns a car lot.
“We sell here and we buy here. We’ve been coming for years,” Slaughterbeck said. So far the sale had been a success for them, as they had sold four out of five cars Friday, with an additional three cars set to cross the auction block Saturday.
RM Auctions reported its top five sales from Friday’s auction session.
A 2005 Ford GT brought the top price of the day, selling for $302,500. The remaining top five sales were a Lotus 3-Eleven for $110,000; a 1931 Cadillac V-16 seven-passenger Imperial Sedan for $107,250; a 1934 Packard Super Eight Coupe for $99,000; and a 1960 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible for $99,000.
The auction concludes today with automobilia sales beginning at 10 a.m. and cars at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.