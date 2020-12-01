FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana said Tuesday it is postponing its flight scheduled for April 28, 2021.
Dennis Covert, president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, said the national Honor Flight Network has ordered a suspension of all Honor Flights scheduled through April 30, 2021. As a member of the Honor Flight Network, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will comply with the directive, he said.
“The COVID-19 virus has had a significant impact on individuals and as a nation. The safety of veterans, guardians, and Honor Flight staff is the primary concern,” Covert said. “We are confronted with a high degree of uncertainty concerning travel in 2021 The Board of Directors of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is reviewing the situation to determine possible courses of action for rescheduling the April 28, 2021 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne.”
Using money from donors, Honor Flights carry military veterans on free trips to Washington, D.C., for tours of the nation’s war memorials.
Honor Flight NE Indiana Inc. is a volunteer, nonprofit, 501©3 organization. More information is available on the organization’s website, hfnei.org, its Facebook page or by calling (260) 633-0049.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.