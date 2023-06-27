Meeting on transportation needs is Wednesday
AUBURN — A public meeting on transportation needs will take place Wednesday from 1:30-3 p.m. at the DeKalb County Council on Aging, 1800 E. 7th st.
Input is being sought on the transportation needs of older adults, people with disabilities and others who may not drive.
