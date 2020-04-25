AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library is inviting patrons to learn a new language through Indiana’s online resource, INSPIRE. Patrons can use this library resource for free to learn Spanish, French, German, and nearly 30 other languages. To create a free account and get started, visit epl.lib.in.us, click “Resources”, choose “Indiana INSPIRE,” and choose Rosetta Stone to get started.
The library also offers digital resources through Libby, Overdrive, Hoopla, and Kanopy and also is hosting virtual programming, staff suggestions, and more through its Facebook page. To contact the library, email info@epl.lib.in.us.
