AUBURN — After a two-year absence, Christmas decorations have returned to the Heimach Senior Center.
New executive director Tracy Bell said 11 decorated trees are on display for its “Trimming of the Trees” event throughout the facility at 1800 E. 7th St.
There is no admission charge. Visitors may come to the center and vote for their three favorite trees. In addition, the center is selling raffle tickets for eight of the trees, with all proceeds going to the Heimach Center.
The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Raffle winners will be announced Thursday and called to make arrangements to pick up their tree. Trees must be picked up by Dec. 20.
Decorated trees are as follows: “Loving Tree,” sponsored by Betz Nursing Home, featuring ornaments made by its residents; “Winter Wonderland,” sponsored by The Laurels of DeKalb Health Care Center; “Astral Elf,” sponsored by Astral of Auburn; “Peppermint Bark,” sponsored by Bailey and Wood Financial Group and decorated by Ann Finchum; “Wildlife Village,” sponsored by Auburn Village Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing, decorated by Heimach Center staff; “Miller’s Merry Christmas,” sponsored by Miller’s Merry Manor; “Memorial Tree,” sponsored by Heartland Home Health and Hospice; “Home Sweet Home,” sponsored by North Eastern Group Realty, Kelly York, decorated by Callie Zonker-McDougald; “We Salute,” sponsored by the Heimach Center board and decorated by Cameron and Mary Moore; “Reddy for Christmas,” sponsored by Ascension Sacred Heart and “Loved Again,” sponsored by Auburn General Discount Store.
Bell thanked Sharon Zonker, who decorated the outside urns, Smith Farms Manor for decorating the mantels and The James Foundation and Trademark Title Co. for a donation of Christmas trees.
