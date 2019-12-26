Officers arrest 17
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 17 people from Dec. 15-23, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Roman Moore, 33, of the 600 block of Washington Street, St. Joe, was arrested Dec. 15 at 2:56 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony.
Mason Baker, 23, of the 3000 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 19 at 7:33 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
James Murray, 58, of the 1300 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 16 at 11:24 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Wyatt Amick, 19, of Oakwood Court, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested Dec. 16 at 1:14 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Kyle Deckard, 34, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 18 at 1:02 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on charges of criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony, and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.
Mark Bish, 51, of the 1300 block of C.R. 12, Corunna, was arrested Dec. 19 at 9:38 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Corby Mercer, 36, of the 3400 block of C.R. 57, Butler, was arrested Dec. 20 at 10:19 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Corey Nesbitt-Campbell, 30, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills, Avilla, was arrested Dec. 20 at 1:22 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jonathan Carter, 31, of the 800 block of Ruth Street, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 20 at 1:38 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Taylor Wolfinger, 31, of the 1100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 20 at 1:53 p.m.. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Michael Horwitz, 55, of the 600 block of East Keyser Street, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 21 by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Donna Sebert, 50, of the 1000 block of Old Brick Road, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 22 at 3:24 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jimmy Roberts, 30, of the 1000 block of Susan Street, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 22 at 7:40 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Doyle Pritchard, 56, of the 4800 block of C.R. 42, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 23 at 12:15 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Aubrey McClintock, 31, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested Dec. 23 at 8:18 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for charges of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Wade Holly, 54, of the 100 block of Park Drive, Rome City, was arrested Dec. 23 at 10:57 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Curtis Carlisle, 65, of the 1800 block of Green Tree Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; and violation of driving conditions, a Class C misdemeanor.
