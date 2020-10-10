Monday
8 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn, meeting in closed, executive session to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, commissioners court, DeKalb County Courthouse.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. – DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St. The agenda includes a development plan for a new Credent Wealth Management building at 200 E. 7th St.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, meeting in Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn. Following the regular monthly business meeting, the board will hold a closed, executive session at 7:15 p.m. to discuss a performance evaluation of individual employees.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board. Members of the public and the media may join the virtual meetings from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/438519637 or by telephone (audio only) by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, Access Code 438-519-637. The GoToMeeting app may be downloaded at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/749501349.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.