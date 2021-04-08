AUBURN — Auburn Main Street Thursday announced Ann Finchum will become the organization's executive director, effective Monday.
“We welcome Ann as executive director and are thrilled that she brings experience in Main Street and leadership as past president of AMS. Ann comes to the table with a passion for Auburn, as she helped lead the momentum of AMS when she joined the board back in 2013. Ann knows first-hand what this job entails, and I know she will do great work for AMS to make Indiana proud,” said Eldon Byler, president of AMS.
A native of Auburn, Finchum graduated from Ball State University majoring in both finance and insurance. She has worked in the financial industry for more than 29 years. She has been a member of the Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club for 20 years. She has served on numerous boards throughout DeKalb County, including the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Kiwanis, DeKalb County Purdue Extension Office, Purdue Council for Agricultural Research/Extension/Teaching (PCARET), Serenity House and others.
“I am passionate about Auburn Main Street,” Finchum said. “The opportunities available to Auburn and the community by having a designated Main Street, by the State of Indiana and National Main Street, have a great impact, and we are only scratching the surface. I am looking forward to being the executive director of AMS and helping this amazing board and city move forward.”
During her time with AMS, Finchum has assisted in enabling AMS to become a designated Indiana Main Street, updating the Downtown Revitalization Plan, obtaining a Main Street Revitalization Grant for the Sixth/Main project, and was recognized in 2015 as Indiana Main Street Volunteer of the Year. After her board term and presidency of AMS, Finchum has continued to serve AMS as chair of its economic vitality committee.
Finchum will replace Andrea Kern, who recently was appointed as the Stellar Communities program director for Indiana by the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
"We congratulate Andrea and look forward to working with her in the future," AMS said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.