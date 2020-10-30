GARRETT — Garrett High School is one of two Indiana schools to launch a Horizontal Construction State Earn and Learn (SEAL).
The latest SEAL program started at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
Indiana’s Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship made the announcement last week, introducing its 100th certified SEAL program since the office was established in June 2018 as part of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s Next Level Agenda.
“Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District is thrilled to have developed another Indiana State Earn and Learn,” Superintendent Tonya Weaver said. “These sustainable partnerships and embedded industry certifications position our students well to pursue incredible opportunities in their future. I’m beyond excited for our students and the local partners we engage with.”
The horizontal construction program encompasses the building of roads, bridges and other structural projects that focus on transit.
Participating students earn college credits and industry-recognized credentials while working and learning on the job, in addition to gaining a pathway to advanced degrees in civil construction. This SEAL also is aligned to the proposed Next Level Program of Study through the Office of Career and Technical Education.
“Skill development is the key to everything,” said construction trades teacher Chad Sutton. “When these kids start to develop skills at an early age, they start to develop a passion. Then, you can take that passion and tie it in with academics, but without skill development, you don’t have that.
“With skill development, there are no dead-end jobs,” he added. “They have skills that can be transferred through all different jobs.”
This is the fourth SEAL offered at Garrett, joining programs focused on welding, construction trades and one combining architecture, engineering and design.
Garrett’s SEALs are linked with Ivy Tech Community College. Students who complete a SEAL — Sutton noted some students complete more than one — earn between 18-22 college credits and leave high school with a technical certificate from Ivy Tech.
“It is an impactful program for our students and our community,” Sutton said. “They do a good job of describing what our program is all about, and vets the program to the industries.
“To be acknowledged by the Department of Workforce Development, that’s pretty special.”
The horizontal construction program was created through the collaborative efforts of Brooks Construction, E&B Paving, Phend & Brown, Ivy Tech and Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools.
“This SEAL best demonstrates how effective collaboration with industry and education partners leads to outstanding opportunities for student participants while building a pipeline of highly qualified individuals to meet the growing needs of the horizontal construction industry,” said Darrel Zeck, executive director of Indiana’s OWBLA.
In addition to comprehensive work-based learning opportunities and industry-recognized credentials, students in the Horizontal Construction SEAL will earn a Heavy Highway Specialist Certificate or a Technical Certificate in Civil Construction, both from Ivy Tech Community College.
“The amount of people involved in a program like this is mind-boggling,” Sutton said. “It definitely takes a village, that’s for sure.”
“We are always looking for the next generation of Brooks employees and applaud Garrett’s efforts to work with employers and the OWBLA to create a practical, career-focused program that includes hands-on learning,” said Margi Brooks, vice president of Brooks Construction Co.
To support the development of this program, the OWBLA partnered with employers, school leadership, Laborers Union representatives, Ivy Tech, trade associations and the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Current partners in this program include: Asphalt Paving Association of Indiana, E&B Paving, Etica Group, Fluid Waste Services, Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation, Indiana Constructors Inc., Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Indiana Laborers Training Trust Fund, Ivy Tech Community College, LiUNA Local 213, Northeast Indiana Construction Alliance and Reith-Riley.
“This SEAL program has provided INDOT with an opportunity to engage with students learning practical skills that align with the workforce needs of our agency and industry,” said David Dalton, INDOT’s workforce development director. SEALs are currently being utilized in key economic sectors such as advanced manufacturing, building and construction, health and life sciences, IT and business services, transportation and logistics, and agriculture.
The OWBLA works with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship, education providers, employers, community and labor organizations, and Regional Workforce Development Boards to develop programs across Indiana.
For more information about SEALs or the Horizontal Construction SEAL, visit INwbl.com or contact the Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship at WBL@dwd.IN.gov.
