HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools Superintendent Anthony Cassel Monday announced Camren Bosse is the class of 2020 valedictorian and Heath Getts is the class of 2020 salutatorian.
While schools are closed due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, Cassel posted his videotaped announcement on social media.
“Hello Hamilton families, I’m coming to you from my office today. In this unconventional time of school, we still have cause to celebrate. This time of the year is always one of my favorites. As we approach graduation it’s an opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments of our seniors, whether it be through athletics, or academics or the performing arts. Well, today is exactly one of those days. And today is the day that as the superintendent, I have the honor and privilege of announcing to you who the class of 2020 valedictorian and salutatorians are ... So won’t you join me in congratulating both young men at this outstanding accomplishment of being named the top two students in the class of 2020,” Cassel said in his recorded announcement.
Cassel went on to describe the accomplishments of Hamilton’s top two seniors.
Bosse is the son of Marty and Tina Bosse and has been a student at Hamilton schools since his kindergarten year. He enjoyed playing baseball, basketball and soccer in his elementary and junior-high days, leading his junior-high soccer team as captain.
Recognized throughout the years by his teachers for multiple character traits such as integrity, honesty and trustworthiness, Bosse was nominated by his fellow students to act as student body president in his senior year, Cassel said.
“Ultimately, academics have been Cam’s focus most of his school career, from competing fiercely in Operation Computation in elementary school and winning multiple crowns, to choosing an academic honors course of study in high school, Cam has been laser-focused on the big prize for four years, that of class valedictorian.,” Cassel said.
Bosse will begin his college career at Indiana University, the college he has planned to attend since the second grade, where he will study mathematics.
“While completing high school and beginning college as a virtual student was never in the plans, Cam is ready to do whatever is necessary to begin the next phases in his life. His parents are confident that whatever goal Camren focuses his mind on, he will, without a doubt, achieve it,” Cassel said.
Getts is the son of Dennis and Shelly Getts and has been very active in the Hamilton schools and the Hamilton community.
His involvement has included participation on the Academic Super Bowl teams in social studies, science and interdisciplinary; involvement in the high school honor band; roles in school drama productions; and assisting with technology to allow for live-streaming of Hamilton school events. He has served as class president and has been involved in student council and the National Honor Society. He has participated in the United Way Day of Caring, helped organize a duck race to raise money for a student in need of a bone marrow transplant, and played Sarge the mascot for the Multiple Sclerosis Walk. He has been involved in 4-H for seven years, participating in dairy, electricity and alfalfa projects.
“Through all of his involvement at Hamilton, academics has remained the top of his priorities. He has received multiple recognitions from teachers as student of the month, made the A-B honor roll, and been recognized for his positive characteristic traits,” Cassel said.
Getts’ future plans include attending Sweet Aviation flight school to obtain his pilot’s license and becoming a flight instructor, working his way up to obtaining his commercial pilot’s license to become an airline pilot.
