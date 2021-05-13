AUBURN — The DeKalb County Veterans Service Officek in conjunction with the Auburn’s American Legion Post 97, is searching for the oldest living Veteran in DeKalb County.
People are encouraged to call the DeKalb County VSO office at (260) 925-0131 to nominate a DeKalb County veteran that may qualify for this recognition.
