GARRETT — A Free Little Art House was installed in City Hall park in downtown Garrett Tuesday where people can take and/or leave a piece of art that they or someone else has made and others can enjoy.
The Art House is sponsored by, and a gift from the Garrett Museum of Art to the City of Garrett.
Gallery coordinator and curator Angela Green first saw a Free Little Art Box (FLAG) on a walk through the town of in Saugatuck, Michigan near a sidewalk in front of an artist’s home. Ever since that chance encounter two years ago, Green has wanted to have an art box in our area of the state, with the closest one now in Martinsville.
With a twist of fate, a good friend knew of a person who designs and builds commissioned wood pieces and one commission had been a Free Little Library. After Green contacted him, plans were sent, calls were made, and it was underway. Hector Gonzalez of Grand Rapids, Michigan, designed, built and installed the Art House. It features cedar and acrylic with easel support on a wooden wall, three magnetic platforms, two ceiling hooks and solar ribbon-shaped LED lights. By simply lifting lids, art can be placed inside.
Garrett’s City Hall park seemed the perfect spot for the Art House, organizers said. There is already a mural, a bison public art project, and the potential for a sculpture area with a lot of foot traffic nearby. It is the goal to attract children and adults to leave or take a piece of art or hopefully both.
Free Little Art Galleries or in this case, the Art House, are outfitted with very small paintings, sculptures, pottery, bookmarks and postcards, etc.
Inspired by the Free Little Library, the Art House encourages visitors to take these miniature-sized artworks home and/or leave behind creations of their own.
“I believe that art should be shared with as many people of all ages as possible and this is one avenue to have people share what they have created and have a mutual exchange of creativity,” Green said. “This will blossom into more creating and sharing and give people a feeling of belonging and meaning in the community.”
In addition, each artist gets a “miniature” show and it uplifts and encourages them to create.
The Free Little Art House in Garrett is about the idea that everyone can create art and anyone can own art. You don’t need money or an art degree to participate, just the aspiration to create a beautiful piece or even something to make someone laugh, Green said.
“We are very excited to be doing the Little Art House project. We feel it’s important for everyone to have access to art. Our goal is to provide these art houses in several different areas throughout DeKalb County,” said museum director Jim Gabbard.
