AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over a three-day weekend period.
A total of 26 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of 3.7 per day. Monday marks the 25th consecutive day with new cases in single digits,.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,969 since the start of the pandemic.
The new patients include two between ages 21-30; three between 31-40 years of age; one between ages 41-50; one in the 61-70 age group and one between ages 81-90.
A total of 77 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
