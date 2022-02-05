AUBURN — DeKalb County’s May 3 primary election will feature contested Republican races for county sheriff, county commissioner, and county assessor.
Friday was the final day for candidates to register for this spring’s primary election.
Incumbent Sheriff David (Dave) G. Cserep II will be opposed by fellow Republican Brady N. Thomas.
William (Bill) Hartman, incumbent county commissioner for the west district, will have Amanda Charles as an opponent.
The contest for assessor will see incumbent Sheila J. Stonebraker opposed by Troy Myers.
Other contested Republican races include the State Representative District 52 seat with incumbent Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, being challenged by Curt Hammitt.
The race for the State Senator District 14 seat features three Republicans — Tyler Johnson, Ron Turpin and Denny Worman. Zach Heimach is the lone Democratic candidate in that race. The seat currently is held by Republican Dennis Kruse, who is retiring.
Republican 3rd District U.S. Representative Jim Banks is seeking re-election. The Democratic primary in that race has four candidates — Phillip Beachy, Aaron (A.J.) Calkins, Tommy Schrader and Gary L. Snyder.
U.S. Senator Todd Young is seeking re-election and faces Republican primary opponent Danny Niederberger.
The Democratic primary for U.S. Senator will be a three-way race between Haneefah Khaaliq, Valerie McCray and Thomas M. McDermot Jr.
Republicans
(I) — incumbent
U.S. Senator — Danny Niederberger, Todd Young (I)
U.S. Representative, 3rd District — Jim Banks (I)
State Senator, District 14 — Tyler Johnson, Ron Turpin, Denny Worman
State Representative, District 52 — Curt Hammitt, Ben Smaltz (I)
DeKalb County Auditor — Susan Sleeper (I)
DeKalb County Coroner — Jeannine (Jennie) Short
County Council District 1 — Rick Collins
County Council District 2 — William “Bill” VanWye (I)
County Council District 3 — Amy Demske (I)
County Council District 4 — Richard “Rick” Ring (I)
Circuit Court Judge — Kurt Grimm (I)
Prosecuting Attorney — Neal R. Blythe
Hamilton Town Council District 1 — Nancy Renner (I)
Hamilton Town Council District 4 — Tom Werling
Township trustees
Butler — Jerry Staller (I)
Concord — Stacey Nickels (I)
Fairfield — Darin Yarian (I)
Franklin — Sandra “Sandy” Harrison (I)
Grant — Mary Dangler (I)
Jackson — Audra Wilcoxson (I)
Keyser — Michael J. Lilly (I)
Richland — Pamela Sebert (I)
Smithfield — Diana L. Miller (I)
Spencer — Cheri A. Bushee (I)
Stafford — Tracy Miller
Troy — Mark Jennings (I)
Union — Craig Bassett (I)
Wilmington — Heather L. Bledsoe (I)
Township boards (elect 3)
incumbents not indicated
Butler — Matthew J. Cordes, Andrew W. Giegold, Gregory J. Weller
Concord — Rick A. Fuller, Jason Kreischer, Dean Schrader
Fairfield — Kurtis R. Christlieb, Marvin L. Skelly, Sara Yarian
Franklin — Kirby Hobbs, Debra “Debbie” K. King
Grant — Karen (Pepple) Bishop, Judy Crowl, Jay R. Kern, Kelli (Kern) Lockwood, Todd Lockwood
Jackson — Jeffrey W. Cook Sr., Jim Pfefferkorn, Larry W. Seiler
Keyser — Donald Chaffin, Kathryn Blotkamp Sattison,
Newville — Cherie L. Bassett, Joyce Gengnagel, Edward Samuel Steury
Richland — Philip R. Brechbill, John D. Hovarter
Smithfield — Audra K. Buffenn, James A. Miller, Dennis R. Taylor
Spencer — Chris Hedges, Bert Hollman, Bruce Laub, Ed Shilling
Stafford — Heath G. Hook, Bruce A. Prosser, Andrew D. Provines, Bryan James Provines
Troy — Keith E. Crowl, Erick Nickerson, Matt Peckhart
Union — Todd Bishop, Dana Hedrick, Zachary M. Lightner, Amy Schweitzer
Wilmington — David Capp, Leslie Nelson, Jeff L. Ridge
State convention delegate — Holly A. Albright, Karen (Pepple) Bishop, Sue A. Debes, Natalie DeWitt, Mary Diehl, Vance Erwin, Wayne Funk, Larry W. Getts Jr., Cheyenne Grimm, Margaret Lee (Peggy) Grimm, Martha (Marty) Grimm, Curt Hammitt, Rene Hammitt, Dana Hedrick, Patrick L. Jessup, Dennis K. Kruse, Zachary M. Lightner, Kody R. Linville, Troy Myers, Dale Rigg, Richard (Rick) Ring, Pamela K. Scranton, Mary Simcox, Mary Margot Smaltz, Michael (Mike) Watson.
Democrats
(I) — incumbent
U.S. Senator — Haneefah Khaaliq, Valerie McCray, Thomas M. McDermott Jr.
State Senator, District 14 — Zach Heimach
U.S. Representative, 3rd District — Phillip Beachy, Aaron A.J. Calkins, Tommy Schrader, Gary L. Snyder
Township Boards (elect 3)
incumbents not indicated
Franklin — Lisa G. Gerardot
Richland — David S. Albright
Precinct committeeman — Michael Walter (Union 6).
