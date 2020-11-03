WATERLOO — The Waterloo Marshal’s Department arrested one driver after a three-car collision Friday at 7 p.m. at Walnut and Wayne streets, a police report said.
Kelly K. Hipskind, 55, of Waterloo is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18 and operating a vehicle while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, Level 6 felonies, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
A police report said Hipskind was driving eastbound on Walnut Street after stopping at Wayne Street (C.R. 427). Her 2001 Chevrolet Blazer crossed left of center and struck a westbound 2019 Kia Optima driven by Misty M. Vance, 47, of Waterloo on the driver's side. Vance had been slowing to stop at Wayne Street. Hipskind’s vehicle continued east, drifting further into the westbound lane and striking a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Bree L. Jones, 34, of Waterloo head-on at a slow speed.
Police said Hipskind had a 3-year-old passenger in the rear seat of her vehicle. Vance and Jones also had a minor passenger in each of their vehicles.
Hipskind was taken to the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn, then released on $2,000 bond.
The Waterloo Marshal’s Department also investigated a deer-vehicle collision. On Oct. 23 at 2:23 a.m., a 2016 Hyundai Tucson driven by Rene D. Chriswell, 44, of Butler was traveling westbound when a deer ran into the side of the vehicle on U.S. 6, 400 feet west of the Interstate 69 southbound exit ramp. The impact damaged the passenger-side fender and door. The deer got up and ran to the south. Police estimated damage of $2,500 to $5,000.
