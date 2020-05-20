AUBURN —Paxton Jones was presented with Scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle Award, in a court-of-honor ceremony at the Auburn Presbyterian church recently.
Jones is a member of Boy Scout Troop 169, chartered with the Auburn Presbyterian Church. He is the son of Chris and Carrie Jones of Garrett and a senior at Garrett High School.
To achieve the rank of Eagle, Jones was required to earn 21 merit badges and show leadership by planning, developing, and completing a community service project. Jones earned 23 merit badges during his tenure with the troop. For his service project, he designed and built a bridge at the Image of Hope Ranch. The bridge was built between ponds to allow horses and equipment to have access to the property and provide a place to work with the horses.
During the ceremony, Alisha Shank of Image of Hope Ranch spoke about the Boy Scout Law and how it applied to Jones and his efforts at the ranch, where he serves as a volunteer.
During his time in the troop, Jones participated in many community service projects and long-term camping trip activities, including Camp Chief Little Turtle near Pleasant Lake, whitewater rafting on the New River in West Virginia and backpacking at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.
The rank of Eagle is earned by fewer than 5% of all Scouts who join the Boy Scouts of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.