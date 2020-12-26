AUBURN — A one-car crash claimed the life of an Auburn man Saturday afternoon, the Indiana State Police said.
Joshua Charles Clifford, 24, of Auburn was killed while riding in a car that crashed on C.R. 21, near C.R. 34, northwest of Auburn.
At approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, DeKalb County dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a vehicle crash in the area of DeKalb C.R. 21, just south of C.R. 34. Senior Trooper Anthony Canul was the first trooper to arrive and took charge of the investigation.
Canul’s preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before 3 p.m., Guadalupe Alfredo Cruz, 25, of Ashley, was driving his 2007 Honda Accord passenger car northbound on C.R. 21, approaching C.R. 34. He lost control on the gravel road surface, and the car slid sideways before running off the roadway. It continued sideways until the passenger side of the car struck a tree.
The passenger, Mr. Clifford, was entrapped due to the heavy damage sustained, and he succumbed to his injuries before he could be freed from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
Cruz reportedly told police he was attempting to avoid an animal in the roadway before losing control of the car. Both men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Alcohol use was suspected, police said. Cruz was cleared by emergency medical personnel at the scene, but he was transported to Parkview DeKalb hospital in Auburn for chemical testing as part of the crash investigation. Those test results are pending.
State police said this remains an active, ongoing criminal investigation. Once the crash investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination of charges to be filed, if any.
Canul was assisted at the scene by Cpl. Grant Crabtree of the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Corunna Fire Department, DeKalb Parkview EMS, the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office and Jeff’s Auto Repair & Towing.
