AUBURN — Spectators began lining the fence around the DeKalb County Airport as early as 9 a.m. Monday to catch the first glimpse — and sound — of five rare, vintage World War II bombers and flying aircraft scheduled land shortly before noon.
The Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour features the WW II vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell, Curtiss P-40 Warhawk and North American P-51 Mustang.
The B-24 Liberator dropped from the skies about 1 p.m., followed by the North American P-51 Mustang.
Robert Tobey, 96, of Monticello waited inside the airport lounge for the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress to fly in about 45 minutes later. The U.S. Army Air Corps veteran pilot brought along a loose-leaf binder filled with his flight logs beginning in 1943.
Tobey said he first enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Gary in 1942, but was turned away due to his adenoids. Following surgery, he instead signed up for the U.S. Army Air Corps that predates the Air Force.
His log book details pilot training in Marietta, Ohio, where he first flew a Piper Cub. Later that year, he piloted a single-engine Fairchild 23. He went on to Greenville, Mississippi, to train on a B-13 single engine. Tobey then went to Lawrence, Illinois, to train on twin-engine aircraft, and became an instructor, followed by B-17 training in Columbus, Ohio.
Tobey, whose recollections drew many listeners in the airport terminal’s lobby, said he was trained in four-engine aircraft, featuring four, 400-horsepower engines, in October 1944.
Soon after, he picked up his B-17 and crew in Lincoln, Nebraska, and flew to Italy. With the war coming to a close, Tobey said, he flew four missions before returning back to the U.S. He was discharged from the service as a first lieutenant.
Tobey looked over the exterior of the Flying Fortress on the runway Monday, then took a look inside the ammunition hold that once housed as many as four tons of bombs, he said.
Darryl Faye of Angola was among dozens who lined along the airport fence for the planes’ arrival Monday.
“I appreciate all of the World War II planes,” but especially wanted to see the B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft,” a plane in which his late father-in-law, Eugene “Gene” Taillon, had flown many missions in the Philippines as a navigator/bombardier, he said.
Faye said Taillon called the Liberator a “Flying Coffin” for its many bombing runs and its lack of safety measures.
Faye said he is very proud of his father-in-law’s service, as with all WW II veterans. He regrets his father-in-law never had the opportunity to go to the World War II Museum in Washington, D.C.
Alex Fasules traveled from Columbus, Ohio. to see the aircraft Monday. He learned of the event during a recent visit with his sister, Margo Corey of Waterloo.
Fasules had seen the planes at other Collings Foundation events, and had flown the B-17 and B-24 aircraft. At another event, he flew the P-51 Mustang.
Fasules, who is retired, hoped to fly in the P-40 Warhawk Monday. He later learned its arrival would be delayed until Wednesday morning.
“But I might die tomorrow,” he said, waving off the high cost to fly the plane and the possible risk. “There’s a few things in your life you never forget — flying in a World War II plane is among them.”
Fasules said his father, Lt. Col. Pomas Fasules, flew a B-25 in the Aleutian Islands. As a private, he was at Pearl Harbor working the ground crew when it was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. He then went on to a flying academy in San Diego, where pilots were taught to fly in open-cockpit biplanes, Fasules said.
Pomas Fasules was made a bombardier and went from Pearl Harbor to Anchorage, where he dropped bombs on the enemy from the 12-cylinder engine B-25 that flew 400-plus mph.
Fasules said he had flown in the B-25 bombardier seat while carrying his father’s personal items.
“I flew with my dad,” he said of the experience.
The Wings of Freedom Tour will continue through Wednesday at the DeKalb County Airport from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Visitors are invited to explore the aircraft inside and out. The price is $15 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12 for access to up-close viewing and tours through the inside of the aircraft. Discounted rates are available for school groups. Visitors may experience the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to actually take a 30-minute flight aboard the rare aircraft. Flights on either the B-17 or B-24 cost $450 per person. B-25 flights are $400 per person. P-40 Warhawk flight training is $2,200 for a half-hour and $3,200 for a full hour. P-51 flight training is $2,400 for a half-hour and $3,400 for a full hour. For reservations and information on flight experiences, people may call (800) 568-8924.
