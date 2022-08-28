WATERLOO — Law enforcement officers from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Waterloo Marshal’s Office and Butler Police Department responded to a two vehicle accident around 10:40 p.m. Saturday night.
Kimberly Quinones, 49, of Garrett was traveling west on U.S. 6 in the 4700 block when she was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by Lonnie Lewis, 55, of Ashley. Lewis driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse slowed to miss an animal in the roadway.
Quinones’ 2008 Saturn Vue came to rest on the north side of U.S. 6 in the ditch. Lewis’ vehicle came to rest in the roadway.
Lewis sustained a head injury in the crash as he was not wearing a seat belt. Quinones complained of head and neck pain. Jamie Ramos, 27, of Garrett a passenger in Quinones vehicle complained of head and shoulder pain.
All three individuals were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center for their injuries.
Law enforcement officers were assisted by Parkview EMS and Waterloo Fire Department.
