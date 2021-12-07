AUBURN — Parents looking to establish a patient relationship for their children with a pediatrician will soon have an additional option in DeKalb County. Experienced pediatrician Dr. Chelsey Caldwell will join Dr. Lee Ann Pixley at the Parkview Physicians Group Pediatrics practice on the Parkview DeKalb Hospital campus right after the first of the New Year.
Caldwell is not new to Parkview, but she is new to the Auburn area as a practitioner. Most recently, she served pediatric patients and their families in Whitley County for more than three years.
“We are extremely fortunate that Dr. Caldwell has chosen to practice in DeKalb County,” said Tasha Eicher, president of Parkview DeKalb Hospital. “I know families will appreciate her energy and warmth and find her an excellent partner in safeguarding their children’s health.”
Caldwell received her bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. She earned her medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis and completed her pediatric residency at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Caldwell is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. She is the Oral Health Champion for the Indiana chapter of the AAP.
“I have always loved children, and while I thought briefly about teaching, I felt pulled to medicine,” said Caldwell. “The farther along I got into my training, the more I just knew that working with kids was the right field for me. Helping children stay healthy, helping them grow, and helping them navigate their teenage years is a blessing every day.”
Caldwell, who enjoys writing poetry and reading in her spare time, has a literary note about her approach to practicing medicine: “For those who are familiar with Harry Potter, I have always been a huge fan. I myself am a Hufflepuff — the Hogwarts ‘house’ that is made of people who are loyal and kind. I strive always to listen to the needs and questions of my patients and their parents, and to help parents understand their child’s healthcare needs.”
Caldwell enjoys all aspects of pediatrics, but has a special interest in developmental pediatrics, including treatment for autism and ADHD.
A graduate of East Noble High School, she has many local ties. Her parents live in Avilla. Her sister, brother and some friends are in the Auburn area.
“I can’t wait to meet new families and patients as I join the wonderful staff in Auburn,” she said, “and I hope to become another integral part of their team.”
Away from the office, she and her husband enjoy traveling, hiking and spending time at home with their two cats.
Caldwell’s office is located on the campus of Parkview DeKalb Hospital, 1310 E. 7th Street, Suite K, in Auburn. To schedule an appointment, call 925-3500.
