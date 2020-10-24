AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is seeking information that might assist its investigation of numerous acts of vandalism that occurred Thursday and Friday, Detective Aaron Quick said in a news release.
The suspect or suspects traveled throughout the city, damaging numerous homes and businesses. Most of the damage was in the form of broken windows and slashed tires. Police said the damage is consistent with impacts caused by high-velocity projectiles similar to those fired by a BB gun or pellet gun.
One vehicle was struck while it was being operated on the roadway and occupied by the driver and her children.
Police said some witnesses have reported seeing a dark-colored pickup truck in the area of some of the reported vandalism, but its involvement has not been confirmed. Also, a white male was seen walking in the area of the 200 block of West 7th Street, near downtown, between midnight and 12:30 a.m., which is consistent with the time period in which one of the incidents occurred, police said.
In an incident not mentioned specifically in the police report, a resident of Urban Street in southwest Auburn posted a video on Facebook showing an incident in which three projectiles were fired at her home Saturday at 1:16 a.m.
Police asked anyone with information regarding possible suspects, or who experienced damage and needs to report it, to contact the Auburn Police Department at 333-0702.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.