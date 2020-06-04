Officers arrest 10
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 10 people from May 28-June 2, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Shelby Wiltfong, 27, of the 200 block of Briarwood Circle, LaPorte, was arrested May 28 at 2:36 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Angela Williams, 29, of the 100 block of South McClellan Street, Auburn, was arrested May 29 at 12:47 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Gerry Lyke, 60, of Peterson Street, Auburn, was arrested May 29 at 7:34 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a on charge of domestic battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Michelle Converset, 48, of the 1100 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested May 29 at 7:55 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on charges of murder, a felony, and aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony.
Adam L. Buell, 41, of the 300 block of Wall Street, Angola, was arrested May 30 at 12:38 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Andrew Harding, 21, of the 15200 block of James Drive, Leo, was arrested May 30 at 9:32 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Ashley Zelmer, 26, of the 3300 block of East C.R. 900N, Rome City, was arrested June 1 at 2:18 p.m. by surrendering to answer a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Neil Buckhardt, 49, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Garrett, was arrested June 2 at 1:38 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony
Darlene Ball, 58, of the 23200 block of T Drive South, Homer, Michigan, was arrested June 2 at 2:22 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Michael Baker, 25, of the 500 block of North Center Street, Waterloo, was arrested June 2 at 2:26 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and a habitual offender enhancement for methamphetamine.
