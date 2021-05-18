So today, I want to ask a question about involvement as it pertains to your co-parenting and your case. "How involved are your child(ren) in your case?” That is a very thought-provoking question. For this topic, I'm just gonna throw out a Dr. Phil-ism — "Do not involve children in adult issues."
Most parenting plans that are part of temporary orders or final orders include language about not talking disparagingly about your ex, to or in front of the child(ren). This is very standard and should be a given, but anger and emotion response and reaction to an ex sometimes shadows this. Also very standard in a parenting plan is language to not use a child(ren) as messengers.
It really just boils down to not involving children. I've written before about how, if your separation and or divorce is stressful and upsetting for you, then it is most certainly stressful and upsetting for your child(ren).
To make things even more difficult for reaching a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting is involving others. Oh, for sure, you will be sharing with friends and family about what is going on, the circumstances of your situation, and maybe even how you may have been wronged by an ex. The reason this creates possible issue for co-parenting relationships is that friends and or family could unintentionally fuel your anger and emotion, making it common for others to get in the way of respectful and responsible co-parenting.
To keep the court’s involvement in your case limited to only the handling of the legal parts and pieces of your case, it is so important to keep in mind to do anything and everything relating to your co-parenting in a way that will not create stress and upset on your child(ren). The goal is to co-parent in a way that is in the best interest of the child(ren). Co-parent in a way that has the least amount of tension, stress and upset on the child(ren). Co-parent in a way that allows your child(ren) to love both parents, without fear, guilt or disapproval, and co-parent in a way that your child(ren) will not have to recover from.
Parents can do that by following the four formula parts to respectful and responsible co-parenting, as well as making sure that any reaction and response to an ex is not anger- and/or emotion-driven. Here is another challenge that can help with that: One of the signs for knowing that your co-parenting relationship is pretty healthy is that your child(ren) think you get along pretty well.
Meeting the child(ren)'s needs and best interest of the child(ren) includes healthy co-parenting for them, and a big part of that is not involving them. Sometimes part of court involvement is when the child(ren)'s needs are not being met and when the courts deem a case to be high-conflict. That most generally happens when the child(ren) are being affected in a negative way by what is happening around them.
Not involving your child(ren) in your separation or divorce, co-parenting respectfully and responsibly, setting aside your differences to do that, not allowing others to influence negative reaction or response towards your ex in your co-parenting and always keeping "best interest of children" in mind for whatever you do involving your co-parenting is what will, at minimum, keep the courts not overly involved in your case.
I hope you all have a great week.
