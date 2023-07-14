340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Hunter education course
Indiana Conservation officers will lead a hunter education course from 6:30-9 p.m. July 17-20 at the library.
Topics will include safe firearm use, hunter ethics, conservation management, game identification, archery, tree stand safety and more.
Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1986 is required to be certified in hunter education before they may purchase a hunting license.
To register, visit IndianaHunterEducation.com.
Youth activities
• Graphic novel night, grades 3-5, 4:40-5:40 p.m. each Monday the library is open.
• Herb gardening, grades 1-12, will take place from 3-4 p.m. each Monday the library is open.
Upcoming activities
• Chris Taylor will teach a beginning knitting class from 9-10:30 a.m. each Monday. Class size is limited to six knitters.
• A quilting weekend is scheduled for Friday through Sunday.
• An end of summer carnival will take place from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 at South Side Park. There will be popcorn, a bounce house, games, and the Butler police and fire departments and Sebert Oil Co.
Summer reading
The library’s summer reading program is now taking place.
The children summer program continues through Saturday.
There are opportunities to earn extra raffle tickets.
Adult and family activities
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. each Tuesday the library is open. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
• Visit Ms. Teya for the weekly children’s craft.
• Beginners’ book club (grades K-2) meets at 3:30 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• The Tall Tales book club (grades 3-5) meets at 4:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• Toddler Time (ages 0-2 years) meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday the library is open.
New titles available
Biography: “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up” by Andy Cohen.
History: “Knowing What We Know: The Transmission of Knowledge: From Ancient Wisdom to Modern Magic” by Simon Winchester. “Road to Surrender: Three Men and the Countdown to the End of World War II” by Evan Thomas.
Cooking, food and wine: “Franklin Smoke: Wood. Fire. Food. A Cookbook” by Aaron Franklin and Jordan Mackay.
Health, mind and body: “Change Your Brain Every Day: Simple Daily Practices to Strengthen Your Mind, Memory, Moods, Focus, Energy, Habits and Relationships” by Daniel G. Amen. “Extra Easy Keto: 7 Days to Ketogenic Weight Loss on a Low-Carb Diet” by Stephanie Laska.
Parenting and family: “Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth and Motherhood from Your Bestie” by Meghan Trainor.
Teen: “The Night in Question” (Agathas series) by Kathleen Glasgow and Elizabeth Lawson.
Science fiction and fantasy: “For the Wolf” by Hannah Whitten. “The Hunger of the Gods” (Bloodsworn trilogy, book 2) by John Gwynne.
Large print: “The First Ladies” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
