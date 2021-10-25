AUBURN — Help to fix the ongoing issues at the DeKalb County Community Corrections facility could be coming.
DeKalb County Commissioner Todd Sanderson reported on Monday that he is hoping to sit down with a representative from Mosaic Building Solutions this week, with hopes of having work completed on the building next week.
The ongoing issue deals with the installation of overhead lights in the four housing units at the facility. The commissioners claim that the lights weren’t hung correctly originally, which is putting undue pressure on the drywall ceiling. The pressure is causing cracking.
Sanderson said during the Oct. 18 commissioners’ meeting that the current installation is potentially hazardous.
Until work is complete, the commissioners are refusing to sign off on the project which started in October 2018. The $4.37 million facility opened in February 2020.
During Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting, Kellie Knauer, director of Community Corrections, was on hand to ask for assistance with building expenses through 2021 as estimates presented for the 2021 budget were off.
Knauer has said in previous meetings that her staff didn’t have a full year of bills to go off of when making the budget so the figures that were put in place were best-guest estimates.
Knauer estimated Monday that she would need an additional $13,783.53 for the remainder of 2021, not including diesel fuel needed to fill the tank — which operates the facility’s generator — and repair of a mixer valve.
The commissioners set aside $125,000 in its 2021 budget for building operation expenses. Knauer said the majority of that money is gone and she is faced with looking at options for paying October’s water, electric and sewer bill.
No motion was made on the funding as Commissioner Sanderson asked if it could be put off until the Nov. 1 meeting.
“I would like to think about this and dig in a little bit more,” he said.
During Knauer’s discussion with the board, she also questioned the county’s policy on ballistic vests for her staff. After some discussion, it was decided that the policy would remain the same and those officers doing field visits would have to wear the vests.
“I think we should pay for them and they should wear them,” said Commissioner Mike Watson. “It has worked well for many years.”
New vests will be paid for with an 80/20 grant.
Also on the agenda was discussion on the cemetery at Sunny Meadows, the county home.
Leta Hullinger, county recorder, said there is a movement afoot to clean up the cemetery and dedicate it to those who are buried there.
She explained to the commissioners that the cemetery is overgrown with weeds and vegetation as no one really takes care of the land.
Sunny Meadows, located on C.R. 40, was built as a county home in 1908 and is one of only a handful of county homes left in the state. The residential home is an assisted living facility for those who cannot live on their own safely, but do not need around-the-clock nursing services.
Hullinger said she talked with Don Pierson, director of the home, and he said it was his dream to have the cemetery cleaned up.
Since that time, volunteers have begun the process of cleaning up the cemetery. Hullinger has located the names of the 160 individuals buried in the cemetery with help of the health department.
The last burial at the cemetery took place in 1953 and the burial wasn’t identified.
Hullinger said she is hoping to raise enough money to fence off the cemetery with decorative fencing and erect a monument on site to those who are buried in the cemetery.
On Monday, the commissioners gave Hullinger their blessing to continue forward with the project and also approved naming the cemetery Sunny Meadows Memorial Gardens.
The cemetery is located in Keyser Township. Hullinger is going to present her plan at the next Keyser Township meeting with hopes the township will take over maintenance of the cemetery after the clean up process is complete.
Hullinger said she would report back to the board on her findings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.