AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 17 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Chelsea Meinzen of the 2100 block of Hidden Creek Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to four days in jail for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Daniel Brinker of the 500 block of Diamond Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, which have been served, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 361 days.
Jason George of the 300 block of West High Street, Hicksville, Ohio, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except 10 days, which have been served, for dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Eduardo Rodriguez of the 11000 block of East 11th Road, Plymouth, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for 15 days served, for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joshua Page of the 500 block of North Cowen Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for domestic battery in violation of a protective order, a Level 6 felony.
Javis Asher of the 300 block of East King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to two years if incarceration, with credit for 93 days served, for fraud, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Kristin McGinnis of the 3700 block of Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne, received a 540-day suspended sentence and 540 days of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Candice Benson of the 200 block of Chapel Lane, Ashley, received a 540-day suspended sentence and 540 days of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tandi Easley of the 200 block of West Highland Street, Albion, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except 180 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Jason Shultz of the 5200 block of Kyle Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 270 days of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 305 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Brooke N. Kerspilo of the 5700 block of Card Road, Reading, Michigan, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served and was placed on probation for 361 days. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Tara Bailey of the 600 block of East 9th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served and was placed on probation for 361 days. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Nicklas Decamp of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 20 days in jail for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sydney Schaefer of the 100 block of North Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served and was placed on probation for 361 days.
Latonya Burgen of the 21000 block of Potomac Street, Southfield, Michigan, was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for one day served, for making a false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Mahannah of the 100 block of West 1st Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 20 days in jail, with credit for 10 days served, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Amber Fulford of the 4600 block of East Old Trail Road, Columbia City, was sentenced to 24 hours in jail for driving while suspended a Class A misdemeanor.
