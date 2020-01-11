AUBURN — Four Republicans have filed as candidates for Indiana’s May 5 primary election.
Sandra Wilcox is seeking re-election as DeKalb County treasurer.
Dennis Kruse has filed as a candidate for Jackson South precinct committeeman and state Republican convention delegate.
Margaret Lee “Peggy” Grimm also has filed as a candidate for Republican Convention delegate.
Craig Bassett is seeking election as Union 1 precinct committeeman.
They join other candidates who registered earlier this week.
Candidates have until Feb. 7 at noon to register in the DeKalb County clerk’s office at the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
