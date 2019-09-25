INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Oct. 1, four Indiana counties’ income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue.
Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reported to the Department of Revenue. Once reported, they are reviewed for compliance with Indiana law. The department listed the four counties affected, along with the new tax rates:
• DeKalb County: 0.0213, increased from 0.02;
• Floyd County: 0.0135, increased from 0.0115;
• Fulton County: 0.0238, increased from 0.0193; and
• Vigo County: 0.02, increased from 0.0125.
DeKalb County’s increased tax income will repay bonds that financed the construction and equipping of a new Community Corrections center west of Auburn. The bonds provided $6.75 million toward the $8 million project. The bonds will be repaid over 10 years.
Last year, a financial consultant said that for a person making the county’s median income of $46,208, the tax increase would cost an additional $60.07 per year.
The Department of Revenue said the higher tax rates affect businesses with employees who live or work in any of the four counties and have income tax withholdings. County tax rates are based on the employee’s Indiana county of residence as of Jan. 1, 2019.
A complete list of current rates for all Indiana counties is available at dor.in.gov by clicking on the “Legal Resources” icon, then choosing “Tax Library” and selecting “Departmental Notices.”
Employers with questions about county income tax rates are encouraged to contact the Department of Revenue directly at (317) 233-4016, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
