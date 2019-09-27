WATERLOO — Waterloo Main Street is inviting farmers, artists and crafters to participate in a special farmers market Oct. 11 from 3-7 p.m. to celebrate the end of the season.
The event is free and open to the public, with no fees for vendors.
The Legendary Trainhoppers 3, from Fort Wayne, will be playing from 4-7 p.m. at the market. A trio will perform from this six-piece Americana band, which has recorded three full-length albums and performed with the Avett Brothers, Cactus Blossoms, Charlie Daniels and at the Middle Waves Fest.
The Main Street group is coordinating activities and will be selling sloppy joes and hot dogs. Local organizations are signing up to offer other food options and activities.
The event will be held in downtown Waterloo at 485 W. Van Vleek St. — the town parking lot.
Later in the day, the Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze and Festival will take place from 6-10 p.m. at 3150 C.R. 43 Waterloo.
Openings are still available for the art and farmers market. A vendor registration form is online at waterlooin.gov/new-farmers-market-in-waterloo or by emailing townmanager@waterlooin.gov or calling 837-7428.
The expanded market is part of the DeKalb County Main Street Alliance participation in the Indiana Downtown Development Week. The lieutenant governor and Indiana Main Street are promoting downtowns across the state in the week of Oct. 7–12.
Events are planned each day in DeKalb County as part of the statewide promotion:
• Monday Oct. 7, 5-7 p.m., Garrett Food Truck Monday at Eastside Park in Garrett;
• Tuesday, Oct. 8, 5-8 p.m., Butler Harvest Festival in downtown Butler;
• Wednesday, Oct. 9; 4-7 p.m. Ashley, Wine on Wednesday at Hartland Winery
• Thursday, Oct. 10; 5-8 p.m., Auburn Girls Night Out and more, downtown Auburn; and
• Friday, Oct. 11; 4-7 p.m. Waterloo Art and Farmers Market with live music, 485 W Van Vleek St.
