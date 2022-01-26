WEST LAFAYETTE — The DeKalb Baron Brigade jazz program opened its 2022 season last weekend at Purdue University.
Brigade Jazz 1 and 2 competed with bands from throughout Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.
“This weekend is full of learning,” Baron Brigade director Shanna Lank said. “Our kids get to listen to some of the greatest high school and middle school from surrounding states and listen to some incredible professional jazz artists.”
“It was a great band family experience and we got to hear some really good bands at Purdue,” DeKalb tenor saxophonist Alex Kurtz said.
“It was a great opportunity to listen to bands outside of our area,” added trumpet player Lucas Hanes.
DeKalb Jazz 2 did a great job, Lank said. Earning solo awards for DeKalb Jazz 2 were: Sam Holben, drums; Sylvia Benbow, alto sax; Aidan Smith, vibes; Monique Fentress, tenor sax; Zayna Stankovic, piano; Zaidan Krontz, trumpet; Derek Kruse, alto sax and Xander Badger, bass bone.
DeKalb Jazz 1 played in Fowler Hall and had an outstanding performance, Lank added. Of 12 bands, DeKalb 1 placed in the top three, receiving third place. Landon Gabe Ackerman, piano; Travers Mason, trumpet and Landon Snyder, drums all received solo awards.
The Baron Brigade will perform Friday, Feb. 4. There will be a meal, including pulled pork, starting at 4:30 p.m. DeKalb Jazz 2 plays at 7:25 p.m. and DeKalb Jazz 1 plays at 9:30 p.m. Dinners are $10 each and includes a pulled pork sandwich, cole slaw, chips, dessert and drink. All proceeds go directly to the Baron Brigade jazz program.
