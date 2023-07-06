AUBURN — Six people were sentenced for criminal offenses by Senior Judge Kim Van Valer during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I on June 27-28.
Lee D. Denton, who is listed as an inmate at the Allen County Jail, was sentenced to 18 months of incarceration, all suspended except nine months, for theft, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and was fined $1.
Skyle P. Ringer of the 600 block of West 20th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 365 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was on probation, was placed on probation for 363 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Jeremy E. Fike of the 6800 block of East Hopewell Road, Avilla, was sentenced to 365 days in jail, all suspended except 30 days, for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and was fined $1.
Shawn K. Heffner of the 800 block of Poplar Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 48 days in jail, with credit for 24 days served, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Bradley Alan Knepper of the 1200 block of Timber Trace, Auburn, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 30 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, and failure to stop after an accident, a Class B misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 335 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 365 days.
Andrew Steven Woehnker of the 200 block of C.R. 62, LaOtto, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor, and 60 days in jail, all suspended, for failure to stop after an accident, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. He was placed on probation for one year and his driving license was suspended for 60 days. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
