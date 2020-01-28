AUBURN — Robert Sturges of Auburn has opened Nexus Real Estate Services, following 2 1/2 years as a real estate broker for another local agency.
“I was a contractor for 30 years, so I know homes very well,” Sturges said.
“I always liked working for myself, being the guy who makes the decisions on how we treat the customer,” Sturges said about his decision to start his own company as managing broker and owner. He is a Garrett native and military veteran.
Sturges is looking to fill a need by starting a companion business, Fis-Bo.com. It will offer his assistance to sellers using the for-sale-by-owner method.
“I think a lot of people are getting into wanting to sell their homes by themselves,” Sturges said. “I come alongside them. I show them what the value of their home is. Then, I stand with them along the whole process, go through inspections, help them get the house ready to be sold.”
He added, “They are doing some of this online, but nobody does this locally. … I think this is going to take off.”
Sturges described what he see as a danger for FSBO sellers.
“They lose money because of the market value of their home, they don’t know how to deal with inspection issues,” he said. “A lot of for-sale-by-owners across the country get stuck in some pretty bad situations.”
When he assists, Sturges said. “I do everything except show their house.” He provides signs, a brochure box and places the property on the Multiple Listing Service.
“I’m helping them to weed out people who are just looking. We make sure they get qualified buyers before they show their homes,” he added.
Sturges brings the experience of selling two homes by himself before he became a real estate broker.
When helping a FSBO seller, Sturges will work for a flat fee instead of a commission.
“I can offer them almost everything a Realtor does for a fee,” he said.
Sturges opened his business in December. As a broker, he handles residential and commercial properties, farms, lake lots and land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.