The National Weather Service in northern Indiana has issued a flood watch for portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and northwest Ohio from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday,
The watch area includes DeKalb County and 19 other counties across northern Indiana.
The weather service said widespread moderate-to-heavy rainfall will develop Friday evening and continue into Saturday evening. Rainfall amounts of 2- 4 inches are likely across the watch area, with locally higher amounts possible.
Flooding of low-lying areas and along small creeks and stream is most likely, the weather service said. In addition, significant river flooding is likely to develop this weekend and extend into much of next week.
“A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop,” the weather service said.
