AUBURN — In what was its last meeting before the May 3 primary election, the DeKalb County Election Board conducted a public test of the electronic voting system Tuesday.
Three machines, randomly selected from a list by the Voting System Technical Oversight Program, were tested, DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright explained.
The test was to ensure the machines were working correctly and were not allowing votes to be cast in ways that were not permissible.
“Everything went well,” Albright said as the three-member election board of Albright, Tara Lily and Suzanne Drerup-Davis signed the certificate of test.
On hand to assist with the test was Dan Haas of Microvote, which is the company from which DeKalb County purchases its voting machines.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board adopted a resolution that will allow the counting of absentee ballots to begin any time after 6 a.m. on Election Day.
Albright said so far, the county has mailed out 28 absentee ballots to voters. Seven have been returned, Albright said.
In the June 2020 primary election and with concerns about COVID-19, of the total 6,792 ballots cast in DeKalb County, 3,024 were absentee ballots by mail. A total of 3,270 absentee ballots were mailed to voters, who returned them at a rate of 92.5%. Counting did not begin so early on Election Day of the 2020 primary.
Albright said a decision on when to begin counting mail-in absentee ballots on May 3 will depend on the number of mail-in absentee ballots that are returned.
