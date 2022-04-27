GARRETT — A Garrett man was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual misconduct with minor children, Indiana State Police said.
Detectives with the Indiana State Police's Fort Wayne Post arrested Tyler Hanna, 30, on multiple felony charges related to allegations of involved sexual misconduct with several minor children, according to a news release.
Hanna has been charged with two counts of child molestation, both Level 1 felonies; sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony; child seduction, a Level 5 felony; and child exploitation, a Level 5 felony.
On Monday, the DeKalb County Prosecutor contacted ISP detectives to follow up on an existing investigation that had been initiated by the Garrett Police Department on April 7, 2022.
The initial complaint said that Hanna had allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with several minor female children — then ages 8, 12, 15, and 16 — that were under his care, over a three-year period beginning in May 2019.
Over the course of the last three days, detectives have preliminarily gathered enough detailed information to establish probable cause for Hanna's arrest as related to the criminal allegations lodged against him.
Subsequent to an interview at the Auburn Police Department, Hanna was taken into custody Tuesday without incident. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail and booked into custody, where he will remain held pending court appearance, police said.
This remains an active criminal investigation, state police said. At this time, there is no further information to be released.
ISP detectives were assisted in this investigation thus far, by Auburn Police Department detectives, Garrett Police Department, DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office, DeKalb County Department of Child Services, the Dr. Bill Lewis Child Advocacy Center and the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center.
