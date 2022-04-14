WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district celebrated the start of construction on DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School upgrades with a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
School district representatives, school board members and contractors involved in the project gathered for the short ceremony at the high school track, where work already is underway as part of the $11.96 million improvements.
Upgrades include:
DeKalb High School
Replace paved tennis court surfaces; expand track to nine lanes; new weight room and wellness center; lighting; track fence replacement; install synthetic multi-use surface at Cecil E. Young Field; tennis court site improvement; press box expansion; agriculture shop room renovation; replace aging goal posts; reconfigure site and pathway entrances; and building exterior, masonry tuck-pointing and stucco repairs.
DeKalb Middle School
Cafeteria upgrades; heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades; bleacher replacement; ceiling replacement; science room piping excavation and floor restoration; locker replacement; vinyl wall covering and flooring replacement; interior laminate door replacement; main canopy and entrance renovation; and science casework upgrades.
Transportation
Bus wash replacement.
“To this date right now, the process has gone absolutely great and we would expect that to continue that way until the completion of the project,” Superintendent Steve Teders said at Tuesday’s event.
“Just a special thanks to our board for approving this project and making this come to fruition. It’s kind of a surreal moment. It seems like we’ve been waiting for this for quite a few years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.